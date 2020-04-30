Subdued, teary farewell for Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: A day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away from cancer, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance hospital on Thursday morning, also after a long battle with cancer.

Kapoor was admitted to the hospital early on Wednesday morning, after he complained of breathing problems. He had returned to India last September, after undergoing cancer treatment in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice, for health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in New Delhi where he had gone to attend a family function. Kapoor had then said he was suffering from an infection.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again hospitalised with viral fever but discharged soon after. Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, had not posted anything on Twitter since April 2.

He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines in the presence of close family. “His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown,” said an officail.

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was unable to attend the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi.

Other family members, including wife Neetu, son Ranbir, Kapoor's elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and industrialist Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown rules laid down by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks. — Staff Reporter