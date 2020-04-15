Sub-divisional magistrate Prem Kamal Rai throws rule book at Sikkim HC judge

Mumbai: It was left to a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to throw the rule book at a judge of the Sikkim High Court, who had dispatched his official vehicle to bring back his wife from Siliguri, Kolkata, to Gangtok.

The judge's official vehicle was barred from crossing the border of Sikkim by the magistrate, as per lockdown rules. On Tuesday, SDM Prem Kamal Rai was overseeing the work at the Rangpo check post in Sikkim and came across the official vehicle of Justice Bhaskar Pradhan of the Sikkim HC.

"I was at the Rangpo check post when the judge's official vehicle was stopped. I enquired with the driver, who said the car was going to Siliguri to pick up the judge's family members," Rai told The Free Press Journal.

"But I asked him to take a U-turn, as no vehicles were allowed to cross Sikkim borders, at least till lockdown is operational. The driver had a word with the judge on his phone and agreed to move back," Rai added.