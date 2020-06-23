Students miss practical aspect, fieldwork and ground research

With universities and colleges shut, students are anxious about the manner in which practical courses will be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While acknowledging the major shift towards online education, students are uncertain about how programmes such as performing arts, social work, field research and on-ground experimentation will be carried out in the near future.

Students like Juisha Chatterjee, who is a student of drama and acting, feel some courses require a pragmatic approach and cannot be pursued purely through online classes.

"It is not beneficial to take acting classes online. I cannot even pick up tips or apply them practically because I do not even have a stage to perform. I need to perform what I learn, and it is always helpful to learn from someone in person. But now, I am forced to learn everything virtually because my drama school has shifted to digital classes," Chatterjee told The Free Press Journal.

She doubts whether she will ever get to perform this year. Chatterjee added, "I do not see theatres reopening any time soon in Mumbai. Also, drama involves a lot of people working together, which might go against the concept of physical distancing. Are we not supposed to pursue practical courses this year?"

Manik Jain, a student of social work, said, "I had planned to work for the personality development of marginalised children. But right now, I cannot visit kids in Child Care centres or Juvenile Homes. Besides, these children do not have an easy access to computers, mobile phones or internet facilities. I feel helpless because even though I want to, I cannot use my skills to practically help these kids."

Jain aims to visit children in child care homes when the lockdown is lifted completely. Jain said, "The first thing I want to do when the lockdown is lifted is visit kids in care centres. These kids need physical presence and guidance to cope in life. We cannot rely on e-learning methods for all aspects."

Field work and on-ground research, though an essential part of higher education, has bleak prospects in the near future, claimed Farel Gomes, a student of Geology.

Gomes said, "How am I supposed to conduct the study of rocks and its origin by sitting at home? Universities and colleges are conducting online classes for now, but we cannot learn everything virtually. At some point, I will want to step out and conduct field research. I chose a practical field of study because I want to conduct on-ground research. I hope the situation improves otherwise many students will be discouraged to opt for practical courses."