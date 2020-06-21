Coronavirus outbreak: BMC to tighten restrictions to contain spread in North Mumbai

While the tally of coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Worli, Govandi and Kurla which were termed as Covid hotspots are gradually decreasing, an increasing number of cases in areas located in north Mumbai have forced the BMC and police to impose complete lockdown in some of these localities. The move comes a day after police administration suggesting BMC to seal some of the affected areas after residents of containment zones were found openly violating norms.

Covid 19 cases have been increasing rapidly in some of the wards in the Western suburbs especially in some parts of north Mumbai including P North (Malad) R South (Kandivali) R Central (Borivali) and R North (Dahisar). The current count of covid 19 cases in P (North) ward stands at 3488, R South is 2142, R Central is 1882 and R North is 1318.

"As part of this complete lockdown in the above wards, all the activities and non-essential shops will remain closed around these localities and only essential services will be available. the move is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus further in the area. while the contract tracing formula followed in rest of Mumbai is 1:15 (15 close contacts of a person tested positive), in these wards will be1:20. These 20 people will be tested, moved to institutional isolation or hospital depending on their test results. Their homes will be sanitised thoroughly and locked," Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC commissioner told the Free Press Journal.

Moreover, the implementation of regulations in sealed buildings and containment zone will be made more stringent and will be closely monitored by both BMC and local police. Besides officials will take strict action against those who break the containment zone rules imposed by the BMC and also those who do not comply with the rules of social distancing will face action too, BMC officials said.

"Since the time lockdown has been relaxed, many people from containment zones sneak out to buy things to meet others. The situation was going out of control of the local police. The police administration has requested us to completely close all approach roads to the containment zones or sealed areas and leave just one way/road functional which will be monitored by the police. The most affected areas in Dahisar have been Ketikipada, Ambavadi, Ganpat Patil Nagar etc. We will make the containment measures in the ward more stringent and keep a close watch on the areas suggested by police with their help," said Sandhya Nandedkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R (North) ward.