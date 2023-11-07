 Striking The Right Cord: MBMC Chief Felicitates Young Pianist For Clinching 3rd Spot In Piano Competition
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiStriking The Right Cord: MBMC Chief Felicitates Young Pianist For Clinching 3rd Spot In Piano Competition

Striking The Right Cord: MBMC Chief Felicitates Young Pianist For Clinching 3rd Spot In Piano Competition

14-year-old Yuvraj was the youngest participant amongst twenty much older finalists from across the world in the challenging category

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Young pianist receives accolades from MBMC chief Sanjay Katkar | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief-Sanjay Katkar on Tuesday felicitated young pianist Yuvraj Kokkili who clinched the third spot in the recently held David Hicken International Piano Competition-2023 in Bangkok. 14-year-old Yuvraj was the youngest participant amongst twenty much older finalists from across the world in the challenging category. Katkar also honoured 13-year-old-Jhansi Waghmode for being selected to play for the district-level kabaddi team. Hailing from a humble background, Jhansi is a class eight student of the MBMC-run school in Penkarpada.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC felicitates and rewards ASHA workers for excellent work
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Striking The Right Cord: MBMC Chief Felicitates Young Pianist For Clinching 3rd Spot In Piano...

Striking The Right Cord: MBMC Chief Felicitates Young Pianist For Clinching 3rd Spot In Piano...

‘NCP Had Planned To Contest 2009 Polls In Alliance With Shiv Sena’: Sunil Tatkare

‘NCP Had Planned To Contest 2009 Polls In Alliance With Shiv Sena’: Sunil Tatkare

Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers

Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers

Bombay HC Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Challenging ‘Illegal’ Arrest By ED

Bombay HC Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Challenging ‘Illegal’ Arrest By ED

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line