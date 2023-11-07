Striking The Right Cord: MBMC Chief Felicitates Young Pianist For Clinching 3rd Spot In Piano Competition

Young pianist receives accolades from MBMC chief Sanjay Katkar | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief-Sanjay Katkar on Tuesday felicitated young pianist Yuvraj Kokkili who clinched the third spot in the recently held David Hicken International Piano Competition-2023 in Bangkok. 14-year-old Yuvraj was the youngest participant amongst twenty much older finalists from across the world in the challenging category. Katkar also honoured 13-year-old-Jhansi Waghmode for being selected to play for the district-level kabaddi team. Hailing from a humble background, Jhansi is a class eight student of the MBMC-run school in Penkarpada.

