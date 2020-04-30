Stricter measures to be taken for K (West) ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) K (West) ward has decided to impose strict lockdown in six containment zones to control the increasing numbers of the corona positive cases. Ward office has written a letter to the police seeking required assistance.

Six main containment zones consists of Nehru Nagar, Samata Nagar, Junaid Nagar, CD Barfi Wala Road, Juhi Gully, Gaodevi, Dongri, Gillbert Hill, Dhangarwadi, Version Village, Kranti Nagar, Anand Nagar, Behram Baug.

K (West) ward officer has written letter to the Additional Commissioner of police, West Region, requesting them to give special attention in the given containment zones as they are the slum pockets and people come on road despite lockdown orders.

"Lockdown is implemented but there are some areas and slum pockets where we have to focus more. So in coordination with police, the implementation of the lockdown will be more tight in the 6 given containment areas, in order to stop people from stepping outside their home unless any urgent situation," said a senior Civic official.