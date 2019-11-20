Street dog in Juhu beaten to death, legendary poet Kavi Pradeep's daughter Mitul files complaint

Mitul Pradeep, daughter of legendary poet Kavi Pradeep, filed a complaint with the at Juhu police station on Tuesday against a security guard for beating a street dog who later died.

Pradeep, who is a teacher, said, “We called him Langdu as he was an old disabled dog living near Shivam society. His front legs were deformed from birth. Early this month, Langdu was beaten up by the watchman of the society. On November 10, he died because of his injuries.”

Pradeep was informed about the assault on the dog by a resident of the society, Deviben Kothari. Pradeep had admitted the dog to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries the next day.

The security guard has accepted the crime on tape. He said that he hit the dog because some society members did not want it in the society.

“This kind of cruelty against an old disabled dog in an area like Juhu is shocking,” said Pradeep, who registered a written complaint, seeking strict action against the culprits.

An officer from Juhu police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the security guard under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of Indian Penal Code.”