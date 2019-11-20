Mumbai: 14-year-old molested and murdered by 25-year-old neighbour in Kandivali

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Kandivali more than a month ago was found to be molested and killed by her 25-year-old neighbour.

According to a report by a leading daily, the accused was arrested on Sunday and charged under the POSCO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The 9th standard girl was living with her parents in Kandivali and was known to accused. The girl went missing on October 1 during the day, her parents had filed a kidnapping complaint with the Samta Nagar Police station.

On investigating for the first time, the police found nothing, the accused was misleading the investigation. According to the accused he was in Kandivali on the day the girl went missing, and his phone records said the same. However, later the police found his other phone that said that he was in Talasari.

Later, after the police questioned the accused, he agreed to the crime. He confessed to having molested the girl and when she started shouting, he hit her with a bottle and strangled her to death. Then he packed her body in a bag he used to collect his clients’ shoes and went to Talasari.

After reaching Talasari, off Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway, he set the bag ablaze. The body hadn’t burned completely, it was found by the police half burned.