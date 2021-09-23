Stop allowing heavy vehicles on Bhiwandi-Nashik Highway or face protest: NCP leader Anand Paranjpe warns authorities

Thane: With no relief to motorists travelling on the Thane-Bhiwandi-Nashik Highway political parties have started taking up the issue warning the authorities for a protest.

"The traffic and potholes is an issue now for motorists who spend daily hours commuting. The traffic not only affects commuters travelling towards Bhiwandi or Nashik but has now reached the Thane city area and has started affecting the city limits. For an easy commute of 10 minutes to reach Naupada, Vartak Nagar or other remote areas of Thane city, citizens have to spend hours," said Anand Paranjpe, Thane district president, Nationalist Congress Party and former Member of Parliament.

The traffic has now reached the Thane city area and has started affecting the city limits| FPJ Photo

Paranjpe who wrote a letter to Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde had warned of protests if the authorities don't come up with a solution. " If the authorities don't stop allowing heavy vehicles on the highway till the road is repaired and easy movement of traffic is observed, we will start a protest at the toll Naka. We will directly stop heavy vehicles, which are the main reason behind the traffic," added Paranjpe, saying they are ready to face charges if it is for the welfare of the citizens who spend hours stuck in traffic.

On Thursday the traffic on the Bhiwandi-Nashik highway had reached Thane city till the Teen Hath Naka and Mulund check Naka. The video of the traffic with long queues has also gone viral on social media.

Interestingly on Thursday, Cabinet Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal who was travelling to Nashik was stuck in the traffic for almost two hours. Since 11: 30 am, Bhujal and his two SUV's were caught up near the Teen Hath Naka and took more than two hours to reach Mankoli Naka and take the Bhiwandi road towards Nashi.

