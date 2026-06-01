'Still Slaying Like A Queen': Deccan Queen Train Connecting Mumbai-Pune Marks 96 Years Of Timeless Legacy

Mumbai: The iconic Deccan Queen, which connects Mumbai and Pune is now edging closer to its centenary. The train, which first embarked on its maiden voyage on June 1, 1930, catered to the growing needs between the two cities. Connecting Mumbai and Pune, the daily passenger train who is popularly known as 'Dakkhan ki Rani,' has today completed 96 remarkable years. On this glorious day, the Central Railway has aptly described it as 'still slaying like a queen.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Train Adapted To Changing Times

Over the decades, the Deccan Queen underwent several transformations to meet evolving passenger expectations.

Most recently, in March 2026, the Central Railway organised the Deccan Queen Train Mahotsav to showcase the train's newly decorated and revamped coaches, right from the new sofa-seated dining compartment to Warli paintings. In addition to this, the toilets were reavmped with vinyl flooring, Durowipe mats and tissue dispensers, while the AC coaches received refreshed interiors with new seat covers.

In its 96 years journey, the train has witnessed several landmark upgrades. The introduction of third-class seating in June 1955 and its subsequent re-designation as second class in April 1974 reflected the evolving needs of travellers. In 1966, the original rakes were replaced with anti-telescopic steel-bodied integral coaches, offering improved comfort and additional accommodation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 1995, the Deccan Queen received a complete facelift, with revamped rake featuring newly manufactured air brake coaches, including five AC chair cars and nine second-class chair cars, expanding the seating capacity by 15 per cent. The dining car was also upgraded, providing table service for 32 passengers and boasting modern pantry facilities.

Deccan Queen Train Timings

The Deccan Queen runs daily, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5.10 pm and arriving at Pune Junction at 8.25 pm. On its return journey, it leaves Pune at 7.15 am and reaches CSMT by 10.25 am. The train stops at CSMT, Karjat, Lonavala, Shivajinagar, and Pune Junction along the route.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/