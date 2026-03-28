From Warli Art To Dining Compartment: Central Railway Revamps 96-Year-Old Deccan Queen Train Which Connects Mumbai & Pune - See Pics

Mumbai: The Central Railway organised the 'Deccan Queen Train Mahotsav' to showcase the newly decorated and revamped Deccan Queen train. Images shared by the Central Railway showed a new dining compartment added to the train, decorated with designs inspired by Maharashtra's famous Warli paintings. The new designs allow passengers to enjoy delicious meals while experiencing the train's heritage and culture.

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The dining compartment, which had restaurant-style seating, was replaced with sofas instead of chairs, offering a more comfortable dining experience. In addition, the toilets have been upgraded for better hygiene, including vinyl flooring, Durowipe mats, and tissue dispensers. The AC coach's seats have also been refreshed with new seat covers.

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While speaking to PTI, Chief PRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said, "The Deccan Queen is an integral part of the lives of passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune. This train has been serving people since 1930. When it was first introduced, it started with six coaches..."

Deccan Queen Train Timings

The Deccan Queen runs daily, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:10 pm and arriving at Pune Junction at 8:25 pm. On its return journey, it leaves Pune at 7:15 am and reaches CSMT by 10:25 am. The train stops at CSMT, Karjat, Lonavala, Shivajinagar, and Pune Junction along the route.

The Deccan Queen first embarked on its maiden voyage on June 1, 1930, catering to the growing needs of the region. The train's name pays homage to Pune, often referred to as the "Queen of Deccan". Connecting Mumbai and Pune, two vibrant cities of Maharashtra, the "Dakkhan ki Rani," as she is popularly known, reigned over the hearts of generations of passengers.

Over the years, the train underwent several transformations to accommodate changing passenger requirements. The introduction of third-class accommodation in June 1955 and its subsequent re-designation as second class in April 1974 reflected the evolving needs of travellers. In 1966, the original rakes were replaced with anti-telescopic steel-bodied integral coaches, offering improved comfort and additional accommodation.

In 1995, the Deccan Queen received a complete facelift. The revamped rake featured newly manufactured air brake coaches, including five AC chair cars and nine second-class chair cars, expanding the seating capacity by 15%. The dining car was also upgraded, providing table service for 32 passengers and boasting modern pantry facilities.

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