This Day, That Year: Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express Completes 54 Years Of Service Connecting 2 Capital Cities |

Mumbai: The iconic 12951/12952 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express has completed 54 years of service, marking an important milestone in Indian Railways' history. Connecting Mumbai, the financial capital of India, with New Delhi, the national capital, the Rajdhani Express remains one of the most popular long-distance trains.

Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express History

The premium train first began operations on May 17, 1972, as Train No. 151 Down and 152 Up. It initially operated as a bi-weekly service between Mumbai and Delhi and was India's second Rajdhani Express.

Over the years of its operation, the train underwent several upgrades and changes to meet increasing passenger demand. In October 1981, the number of coaches was increased from nine to eighteen. Later, in November 1982, the service began operating four days a week, and by April 1983, it was running five days a week. Railways stated that what started as a special service gradually became 'essential for passengers'.

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The progress over the years did not stop here. By November 1989, it became a six-day train service with new train numbers: 2951 Down and 2952 Up. In 1992, the chair cars in the train were also replaced with 3-tier AC coaches to accommodate more passengers. Finally, by October 2000, the Rajdhani became a daily service train connecting Mumbai and Delhi.

Moreover, modern LHB coaches were added in 2003, improving passenger comfort and safety, and in 2009, the train received its current numbering of 12951 and 12952.

On July 19, 2021, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani became the first train in Indian Railways to introduce Tejas-type sleeper coaches, adding another milestone to its long journey.

Train No 12951 and 12952 Details

Train No 12951 operates from Mumbai Central to New Delhi (NDLS). It departs from Mumbai Central at 5 pm and New Delhi at 8.32 am. The 15h 32m train journey has six halts: Mumbai Central, Borivali, Surat, Vadodara JN, Ratlam JN, Nagda JN, Kota JN, and New Delhi. Train No 12952 departs from New Delhi at 4.55 pm and arrives at Mumbai Central the next day at 8.35 am.

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