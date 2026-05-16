 Central Railway Introduces New Bi-Weekly Train Service Between Mumbai & Bengaluru From May 23 - Check Time, Schedule Here
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HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Introduces New Bi-Weekly Train Service Between Mumbai & Bengaluru From May 23 - Check Time, Schedule Here

Central Railway Introduces New Bi-Weekly Train Service Between Mumbai & Bengaluru From May 23 - Check Time, Schedule Here

Central Railway has introduced a regular bi-weekly mail express train between Mumbai's LTT and Bengaluru's SMVB from May 23, according to DRM Central Railway. Train No 16554 will leave LTT every Sunday and Wednesday at 11.15 pm, while Train No 16553 will depart Bengaluru every Saturday and Tuesday, connecting Pune, Hubballi, Belagavi and other stops.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Central Railway Introduces New Bi-Weekly Train Service Between Mumbai & Bengaluru From May 23 - Check Time, Schedule Here
8 Trains Cancelled; 10 Diverted Due To Pune Division | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Central Railway has introduced a new regular bi-weekly mail express train service from May 23.

According to the DRM Central Railway, the new train will run between LTT-Bengaluru twice a week, offering improved travel options for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai regions. Moreover, the train will run with 17 LHB coaches, which will comprise 6 sleeper, 1 Seating-cum-Luggage (SLR) and 1 Powercar.

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Know Train Schedule

Train No 16554 between LTT and SMVB will run every Sunday and Wednesday, which will depart at 11.15 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 10.30 pm.

While Train No 16553 will depart every Saturday and Tuesday, it will depart from Bengaluru at 8.35 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 8.40 pm the next day.

The train will connect major cultural and tourist hubs in between as it will halt at Bengaluru- Sampige Road - Davangere - Karajgi- Hubballi- Belagavi- Miraj-Sangli-Karad- Satara-Lonand- Pune- Lonavala-Karjat- Kalyan-Thane-LTT.

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Apart from this, the Central Railway has also introduced a regular bi-weekly train connecting Mumbai to Nanded in Maharashtra. Nanded is one of the historical places the State, which is situated on the north bank of the Godavari river, famous for Sikh Gurudwara. The bi-weekly train will from May 20 onwards. The bi-weekly Nanded-LTT train will operate every Monday and Wednesday. From LTT, on Monday, the train will depart at 9.15 pm and reach LTT the next day at 1 pm, while on Wednesday, the train will arrive at 1.40 pm.

The LTT-Nanded train will operate every Tuesday and Thursday. The train departing on Thursday will leave from LTT at 4.55 pm and reach Nanded the next day at 9.10 am. The train operating on Tuesday will depart at 4.35 pm and reach Nanded at 9.10 am. The train will halt at Nanded-Purna-Hingoli- Washim- Akola- Bhusawal-Manmad- Nashik- Igatpuri-Kalyan-LTT.

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