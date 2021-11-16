Stike continues as talks between MSRTC unions and govt appointed committee fail

Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday made a fresh appeal to the striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to call off the strike and invited them for talks. Parab reiterated that he has already accepted major demands, except the increment and the MSRTC’s merger with the state government.

Parab said the striking employees and union members should appear before the three-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary and put up their demands. The government will take a decision as per the committee’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC unions on Tuesday met the Chief Secretary-led committee but the meeting concluded without any outcome.

The striking unions have decided to continue their strike till the government accepts their demand for merger with the state government.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:40 PM IST