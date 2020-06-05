State witnesses highest 1-day deaths so far at 123

It was yet another day of 100-plus fatalities in the state, with 123 corona deaths being reported on Thursday, taking the toll to 2,710. The number of new cases too were perilously close to 3,000, at 2,933, pushing the total number to 77,793, of which 41,393 are active.

Forty-eight of the 123 deaths were reported in Mumbai, 21 in Jalgaon, nine in Pune, eight in Thane, seven in Solapur, six in Navi Mumbai, five in Aurangabad, three in Raigad and Nashik, two each in Kolhapur, Parbhani and Washim and one each in Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Palghar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Yavatmal.

“Thirty of the 123 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 93 are from the period April 30 to June 1, which have been added to the state’s toll now, after review. The health department said that in 75 per cent of the cases, the victims had comorbidities,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to the public health department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city has recorded 1,439 new cases and 48 deaths, taking the total positive count to 44,931, with 1,465 deaths so far. On Thursday, 626 patients were discharged, taking the number of those recovered to 18,098.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the civic body is looking into the issue of non­-Covid patients not receiving proper medical care and being unable to approach doctors for routine consultations. They have also urged all doctors to open clinics and start attending to patients. “As far as surgeries are concerned, we have set apart the state-­run JJ Hospital as a non­Covid hospital. Patients requiring treatment for such procedures can be directed here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities said that with Cyclone Nisarga bringing in early rains, the city should now brace for monsoon-related ailments such as dengue, malaria and leptospirosis, among others. “Citizens should watch for symptoms in the next seven to 10 days. If there are symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting, sore throat, jaundice appear, then they should immediately consult a doctor,” said the civic body, in a release.

Currently, 83 laboratories in the state are running Covid-19 tests, of which 46 are government-run and 37 are private. Of the 5,10,176 laboratory samples, 77,793 had tested positive until Thursday.