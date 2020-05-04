Maharashtra becomes first state to get nod for trial of BCG vaccine for corona

The BCG vaccine (Bacillus Calmette Guerin) is used to prevent meningitis. It was developed between 1908 and 1921, by French bacteriologists Albert Calmette and Camille Guerin, who named the product Bacillus Calmette Guerin, or BCG.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the BCG vaccine will protect against the viral infection, but it is a hypothesis that needs to be studied by comparing robust data from places where the vaccine is administered and where it is not.

However, this vaccine is a known immune-modulator. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), confirmed the DCGI approval of the proposal.

“Now, as we have received the nod, clinical trials of the BCG vaccine will be done in Poona first. However, there is a lot of speculation around BCG and its possible impact on Covid-19. We will assess if one shot of BCG can mitigate the disease,” he said, adding, “These trials will be conducted at state-run medical colleges and on patients who are severely and moderately ill with Covid-19.”

Health experts said while multiple trials the world over, including one by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), are looking at the vaccine’s efficacy to prevent coronavirus disease, this trial will evaluate whether it can treat the infection.

“Current medical evidence does not say that BCG vaccine protects against Covid-19. We need more data before using it” said Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infectious diseases specialist, Zen Multi speciality Hospital.