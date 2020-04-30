State economy to be hit hard due to lockdown, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, said that Maharashtra economy will be hit the most, as industrial and trading activities and related transactions were halted because of the CoVID-19 lockdown. He said that similar crises will prevail in various states as well as at the national level, and the revival of the economy will have to be done through dialogue.

Pawar, who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 seeking an additional grant of Rs 1 lakh crore for Maharashtra, in his web address, said that since the last 40 days, industrial and trade activities had paused in the state and had led to job loss.

He added that the state government, in its annual budget for 2020-21, had estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3,47,000 crore, but as per the revised estimates, the expected revenue shortfall would be Rs 1,40,000 crore. This is around 40 per cent of the expected revenues and will have a huge hole in the state finances. NCP chief, in his letter to the PM, brought these matters to his notice.

FPJ has reported that Pawar had also urged the PM that the centre needs to provide a two-year moratorium for the repayment of Rs 10,500 crore annually towards the National Small Savings Fund Loan by the Maharashtra government. Further, he also appealed that the centre should resort to deficit financing in the present situation, as the borrowing by the central government will be much more efficient and cheaper compared to borrowing by the states.

On the agrarian crisis, Pawar suggested a few measures like restructuring farm and crop loans and giving concessions in the payment of interest rates by farmers. The interest rate on crop loans should be brought down to zero to help peasants, he added.