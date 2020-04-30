Mumbai: City records two suicides in 24 hours

Mumbai: Two incidents of suspected suicides were reported in the city in the last 24 hours with one at Vile Parle (E), and another at Samta Nagar in Kandivali (E). Police have registered Accidental Death Reports (ADR) in both the cases and are investigating the matter.

On Wednesday night, the Vile Parle police were informed that a 29-year-old woman, identified as Sultana Shaikh, was found dead in her house. Shaikh, an air hostess, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Police initially thought that she had succumbed to Covid however her reports were negative. The Vile Parle Police have registered an ADR in the matter, they have sent her body for a detailed postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. The police strongly suspect this as a case of suicide.

In another incident, a 21-year-old youth, a student of a city-based college, allegedly hanged himself to death on Thursday afternoon in Kandivali (E). Police informed that the youth in question had recently received his second year commerce exam result in which he had failed. He slipped in depression which drove him to commit suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. After the family discovered the youth hanging, they immediately rushed him to a civic-run hospital where he was declared dead. The Samta Nagar Police have registered an ADR in the matter and have sent his body for autopsy.