Anil mourns demise of his childhood friend Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Reminiscing his old childhood days with the late star Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday mourned the demise of his dear friend, who passed away at an age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a fond memory in the form of a picture, showcasing a bunch of boys sipping cola. The picture seems to be clicked amid a birthday party.

Along with the picture, he penned an emotional note that reads, "I don't know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always."