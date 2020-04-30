‘Chintu Sir, kaha suna maaf’: Salman Khan buries long-time hatchet with Rishi Kapoor, mourns actor’s demise

However, things got ugly when Ranbir began dating Katrina Kaif, who was close to Salman during her initial days in tinsel town. The beef only escalated as the trio avoided being in the same room. Kat who worked with Salman in back to back films did only Ek Tha Tiger during her courtship with Ranbir. However she did reconcile with her long-time friend post her breakup with Kapoor in 2016.

Just when everyone assumed that things had settled for good, Rishi Kapoor reportedly got into an argument with Salman Khan’s bhabhi (sister-in-law) Seema Khan, at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018. He vented out his anger on her for Salman being rude to him in the past.

Salman and Rishi have worked in two films over the years – Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002) and Tell Me O Khudda (2011).

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.