Maharashtra BJP moment of truth, Devendra Fadnavis faction hijacks party deliberations

Mumbai: The BJP has finally reconciled to playing the role of an Opposition party for the next five years.

But, in its new avatar, it will keep up the show of belligerence and project it as a ‘BJP versus the Rest’ contest and focus on shaming the Shiv Sena for its breach of trust. The new doctrine will be tested in the Navi Mumbai and the Aurangabad civic elections.

The BJP, however, remains a divided house. In its two-day council session, the party did not give Pankaja Munde and Eknath Khadse a chance to speak.