'Start work or face agitation': Mazgaon residents warn BMC

Mumbai : After the BMC stopped the concretisation work of the road at Mazgaon before completion two months ago, residents have now warned the civic body to start the work or face agitation.

The work order to concretise a internal road near MTNL office, Brahmanwadi on Seth Moti Shah lane at Mazgaon was issued in June 2022. Since the work couldn't be carried out during the monsoon period, it started in December. But the work that started in the morning was halted by evening, alleged Ramesh Solanki, a resident of Brahmanwadi.

Nothing has moved on the site in the last two months

"The road required immediate repair, we were assured that the concretisation work will be completed in time. But nothing has moved on the site in the last two months. The area has schools, hostels, GST and MTNL offices. We are facing inconvenience due to the apathy of civic officials," he complained.

Manoj Jamsutkar, former corporator and deputy leader of Thackeray faction said, " After a fight of two years we got sanction for concretisation of the said road. But the work has been stopped for the past two months. Along with local residents I met the civic official of E ward and requested to start the work immediately. The residents are upset with the way the civic body is carrying out the concretisation work and have warned that they will start agitation in front of the E ward office." Ajaykumar Yadav, assistant municipal commissioner of E ward said, " I have asked for details from the ward about the road."

