'Stall recovery of EMIs, extend time limit for filing GST returns’: Ashok Chavan writes to Uddhav amidst lockdown due to coronavirus

Raising concern about lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the public works department minister Ashok Chavan has demanded to stall the recovery of all Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and all bills. He also requested an extension of the time limit for filing returns of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Income Tax.

Chavan has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to write to the Central government to press this demand.

“The central government should provide temporary relief and halt recovery of all financial institutions through the Reserve Bank of India. The recovery of EMIs of various loans, bills of credit cards, all instalments should be stalled,” Chavan said in a letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

He requested them to recommend this to the Central government as a measure to help the common man, the business community affected by the lockdown.

“As per instructions of the government, people are staying at home. All private establishments except those providing emergency services have been closed. But recovery of loan instalments, credit card bills have not been stopped yet,” he added.

“Currently farmers, traders, businessmen, employees, workers all have been stranded at their home. In such cases where the money will come to them to pay their dues? If they default, their CIBIL score gets adversely affected,” Chavan said in his letter.