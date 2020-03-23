One passenger per auto, two per taxi: Uddhav lays down strict travel guidelines in Maharashtra to battle coronavirus

As a precautionary measure against the dreaded Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray has announced restrictions while availing services of public transports with immediate effect.

Presently curfew has been imposed in entire Maharashtra and in an attempt to curb mass gathering of people as preventive measure against the dreaded virus, Thackeray announced only one passenger will be allowed to board in an autorickshaw and maximum two passengers will be allowed inside taxi.

"Only one passenger will be allowed to board an autorickshaw, while taxis must not allow more than two passengers on board." said Thackeray.

However, the CM also maintained, the rules are applicable only for those who have to travel on emergency.

"The entire state is under curfew and people must not come out from their houses. However, if anyone has to travel on an emergency, they will be allowed to board public transport only if they are obeying the new rules." added the CM.

Meanwhile buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electricity and State Transport (BEST) undertaking will continue to ply but only for essential service providers and not for general public.

The transport undertaking had formed a joint action plan with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday, where in an attempt to provide special services of transportation to essential service providers.

Both the BEST and MSRTC are jointly providing services in 29 routes from Monday.