 Staff Shortage Plagues Mumbai's Wadala RTO, Hampering Public Services
Staff Shortage Plagues Mumbai's Wadala RTO, Hampering Public Services

As per an official, the Wadala RTO receives a staggering daily footfall of around 1,500 visitors seeking services such as driving license issuance, license renewals, vehicle passing, vehicle fitness certificates, and new vehicle registrations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Staff Shortage Plagues Mumbai's Wadala RTO, Hampering Public Services | representative pic/ FPJ

Mumbai: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Wadala is grappling with a severe staff shortage, affecting its ability to serve the public efficiently. Approximately 44 per cent of staff positions remain vacant, leaving the current workforce burdened with an overwhelming workload. This shortage has persisted for several years, resulting in adverse consequences for both the employees and the public.

As per an official, the Wadala RTO receives a staggering daily footfall of around 1,500 visitors seeking services such as driving license issuance, license renewals, vehicle passing, vehicle fitness certificates, and new vehicle registrations. Each day, an average of 150 licenses are issued, and over 200 new vehicles are registered. Consequently, the RTO generates an annual revenue of approximately 4.5 crore.

Read Also
Mumbai: 10 out of 15 RTOs without in-charge officers
article-image

Employees contribute from their salaries to maintain cleanliness

According to sources, out of the limited workforce of approximately 80 individuals currently employed at the Wadala RTO, there is no dedicated cleaning staff. Sources reveal that employees contribute from their own salaries to cover the costs of maintaining cleanliness within the office premises. This practice highlights the dire need for additional staff to support the day-to-day operations of the RTO.

Interestingly the total sanctioned clerk posts for the office is 46, but only 18 clerks are currently working, leaving numerous positions vacant. Currently, most of the services are available online, hence, role of system administrator becomes quite important. Even here, out of the two sanctioned post of system administrator, one is vacant.

"This scarcity of staff places excessive burdens on the existing workforce, leading to compromised efficiency and potential delays in service delivery," revealed a source.

Head of office position lying vacant for several months

The Wadala RTO has been without a permanent head of office for several months. With the RTO post lying vacant, the duties have been assigned to the Deputy RTO, who now assumes a dual role. This situation is not unique to Wadala but extends to other RTOs across the state due to delayed promotions of Deputy RTOs.

When questioned about the cleanliness issues within the office, an official from the Wadala RTO confirmed that a proposal for the recruitment of housekeeping staff has already been submitted to the authorities concerned. The proposal is currently under consideration, indicating that efforts are being made to address the pressing need for cleaning personnel.

"The prevailing staff crunch and the absence of a permanent RTO pose significant challenges to the efficient functioning of the Wadala RTO. It is imperative that the authorities concerned take swift action to fill the vacant positions, ensure adequate staffing levels, and provide the necessary resources for the office to serve the public effectively," said an official who wasn't authorised to speak with media.

Pointers:

Current strength - 80 

Vacant posts (in percentage) - 44 per cent

Total sanctioned post of cleark - 46

Vacant -34

Total post of system administrator -2

Vacant - 1

Daily average footfall -1500

Daily average number of licences being issued -150

Daily average number of new vehicles getting registered -200

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Approves Upgrading of 9 Deputy RTOs to Regional Transport Offices
article-image

