Maharashtra Govt Approves Upgrading of 9 Deputy RTOs to Regional Transport Offices | File

In a recent development, the Maharashtra government has granted approval for the upgrading of nine deputy regional transport offices (RTOs) to the status of Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). This decision includes the promotion of offices in Vasai and Borivali, among others. As a result, the total number of RTOs in the state has increased from 15 to 24, while the count of deputy RTOs has reduced from 36 to 27.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the deputy RTO posts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali, and Satara will be elevated to RTO status.

License, registration, and taxation officers to be appointed

Previously, the deputy RTOs in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur fell under the jurisdiction of the Pune RTO, while those in Jalgaon, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali, and Satara were under the purview of Dhule, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur rural, Amravati, Andheri, and Kolhapur RTOs, respectively.

As per the GR, the regional transport officers of these newly upgraded offices have been designated as "office heads." Furthermore, the state government has instructed the transport commissioner to appoint license, registration, and taxation officers for the respective RTOs and deputy RTOs.

Transport officials have pointed out that this decision comes at a time when 10 RTOs and 11 deputy RTOs are without heads. Moreover, vacancies remain at the state transport commissioner's office, where a joint transport commissioner currently holds three positions.

"While some top leadership positions in certain RTOs and deputy RTOs have been vacant for several months, others have remained unoccupied for several years," officials revealed, according to an official.

"With the expansion of RTOs and the upgrading of deputy RTOs, the Maharashtra government aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of regional transport services across the state," he added.