Mumbai: 10 out of 15 RTOs without in-charge officers

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, a concerning situation has emerged as 10 out of the 15 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are currently without in-charge officers. This shortage has led to significant delays and inconvenience for the public, as well as the potential for increased corruption, according to sources within the state Transport Department. Additionally, out of the 35 deputy RTO positions, 11 are also without in-charge officers.

The absence of in-charge officers in these key positions has created a backlog of work, affecting thousands of people who visit the RTOs daily for various vehicle-related services such as registration, driving licenses, and permits.

Junior officers assigned additional charge of vacant posts

To address the vacancies, junior officers have been assigned additional charge of these vacant posts in many cases. However, this arrangement has raised concerns about the ability of these officers to handle the workload effectively, particularly when the distance between the location of offices for additional responsibilities and their existing offices is over 100km.

According to sources, the situation is further exacerbated by the fact that even the Transport Commissioner’s office is witnessing a shortage of staff, with additional charges being assigned to junior officials.

The prolonged vacancies and delayed promotions have created a worrisome scenario, prompting one retired official from the Transport Commissioner’s office to describe the situation as “alarming”. The current practice of assigning the additional charge to junior officers for almost 50-60% of the top posts is seen as unsustainable and detrimental to the efficient functioning of the department. Increased pendency of work, corruption, and exploitation by agents have been cited as some of the consequences of this shortage.

Creation of over 440 new posts approved by govt

While the government has approved the creation of over 440 new posts, including important positions, the inability to fill existing vacancies has raised questions about the need for further positions. Critics argue that the department should focus on abolishing vacant posts rather than creating new ones.

In response to the pressing issue, a senior state transport official has called for a meeting to address the situation. The authorities have also been directed to take necessary steps to alleviate the shortage at their respective levels.

Potential Consequences

Significant delays and inconvenience to public

Increased corruption

Backlog of work in key positions

Points to Ponder

Concerns about the ability of junior officers to handle additional charge

Distance between main office and additional role location over 100km in some cases

Transport Commissioner’s office also witnessing a shortage of staff

The practice of assigning additional charge seen as unsustainable and detrimental to the department

