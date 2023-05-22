Palghar: Quick-thinking driver averts disaster at RTO check post; police and RTO staff swiftly contain oil spillage

The quick thinking of the accident-prone driver prevented a major problem at the RTO check post in Dapcheri, Palghar taluka.

On May 21, at 5:30 am, an oil tanker carrying 33 tons of Vehicle Engine Raw Material was heading towards Gujarat on Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. While turning left into the RTO check post, the tanker was struck by the corner of a container trailer, causing a minor dent and a leak.

Police, RTO staff cover road with soil to absorb spillage

Unaware of the collision, the container trailer driver drove away. However, the oil tanker driver reacted promptly, diverting his vehicle onto the zig-zag bypass road designated for four-wheelers avoiding the traffic-prone RTO premises.

The leak occurred on the left side of the tanker, but the driver managed to keep the vehicle on the left side of the road. The oil spilled into the stormwater drain along the zig-zag bypass road, spreading approximately one kilometer. The police, together with the RTO check post staff, covered the road with soil to absorb the oil spillage.

Road fully operational now

The bypass road at the RTO check post is exclusively used by two and four-wheeler vehicles. After 36 hours, the oil traces on the road have significantly reduced, and the road is fully operational, according to the police.

An accident case has been registered at Talasari Police Station, and the investigation is being conducted by Police personnel Pramod Patil.