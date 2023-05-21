After horrific bike accident in China, Indian medical student now 'stable' as friend dies

Mohammed Jaseem, who succumbed to his injuries, was an engineering student at Nanjing University |

An Indian student, Jassim Subair, who is critical after a bike accident in China is currently stable and will need further treatment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jassim and Mohammed Jaseem met with a fatal accident on the morning of April 29 in Nanjing. While Jassim, a medical student at Southeast University remained unconscious for days after the incident, Mohammed, an engineering student at Nanjing University, passed away immediately. Both students hail from Kerala.

“Jassim is in a much better condition than before,” said an individual who is in touch with the family of the student.

Jassim’s family is now preparing for Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), which treats wounds and other medical conditions by supplying hospital patients with 100% oxygen inside a special chamber.

While Jassim’s father is currently with his son, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nanjing, Mohammed’s brother has reached Nanjing to take his body back to India.

Sources have told The Free Press Journal that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is looking into the incident. The FPJ reached out to the Embassy with some queries, responses to which are being awaited.