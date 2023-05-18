Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO ties up with IT firms to promote the use of helmet

In order to check mortality in road accidents and create awareness of the use of helmets while riding two-wheelers, the Vashi Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has started a campaign in association with private IT companies.

The campaign has been aligned with the recent directive issued by the Transport Commissioner, mandating the use of helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Deputy RTO Hemangini Patil said that they are raising public awareness among private and IT companies in the city regarding the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. She said, "The state has witnessed a steady rise in vehicular accidents, particularly among the youth riding two-wheelers, and the number of fatalities resulting from non-compliance with helmet usage is alarmingly high."

Despite the existing helmet mandate, a significant number of two-wheeler riders continue to neglect this safety precaution. The campaign, which started on Tuesday, will encompass participation from 8 to 10 private companies in Navi Mumbai.

Over the course of the next week, the initiative will be implemented at various locations throughout the city, promoting responsible two-wheeler riding practices and highlighting the importance of helmet usage