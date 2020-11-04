SSR drugs case: Dharma ex-employee, Arjun Rampal girlfriend's brother taken in NCB custody in another case

Special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act GB Gurao passed an order transferring them to the other case for investigation. The Taloja jail Superintendent has been directed to hand over their custody to the NCB. The agency was in turn directed to readmit them to the jail after the remand period.

Prasad was arrested by the agency on September 26 after his name had allegedly surfaced from an accused in the case Ankush Arneja who the agency claims revealed that he had supplied hashish to Prasad through another accused on various occasions.

Demetriades was arrested a month later. The agency claims he is directly connected with a co-accused in the case from whom the commercial quantity of drugs was seized and that he has links with other co-accused too.