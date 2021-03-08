SSR drugs Case: Another arrest made by NCB from Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials have made the 34th arrest in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. The agency sources claimed that the accused Hemant Sah alias Maharaj from Miramar in Goa was one of the drug suppliers of Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal (both accused in SSR case). Maharaj also runs a shack in Miramar and is alleged to be one of the major drug supplier of Goa. The agency officials raided his shack and seized a commercial quantity of LSD and Charas.

Speaking about the arrest, Zonal Director of Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, on Sunday a team of NCB apprehended major drug supplier Hemant Sah from Miramar, Panjim. "Hemant's name had cropped up during the interrogation of Anuj Keswani and Regal Mahakaal, who were earlier arrested by the NCB in Rajput’s case. Keshwani and Mahakaal had stated that Hemant was a supplier of LSD and Charas. Hemant Sah is a native of Madhya Pradesh and runs a Shack BUENA VIDA in the Morjim area for the past several years. After locating Hemant Sah in Miramar area, his premises were raided in the late evening which resulted in the recovery of 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and Charas 30 grams."

In a separate operation, the NCB team conducted searches in Mazal Wado, Assagao in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and succeeded in the recovery of 41 blots of LSD (Commercial quantity), Charas 28 Grams, Cocaine 22 Grams, Ganja 1.100 kilograms, 160 grams of white powder believed to be Narcotics Drugs/Psychotropic Substance, 500 grams blue crystal substance suspected to be psychotropic substance and an amount of Rs 10,000 Indian rupees. In this connection, two foreign nationals namely Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko (Nigerian national) and John Infinity @ David (Congo national) have been apprehended and are being interrogated. It is learnt that Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko had earlier been arrested in 2013 by Goa police. During follow-up action, the NCB team searched premises of one Prasad Walke and recovered LSD blots (Commercial quantity) on Monday. "We are on the lookout for Prasad Walke and his other associates. Prasad Walke is a history-sheeter who had already been booked by NCB Goa in the year 2018 for trafficking of LSD, Cocaine, Estacy and Ganja," said an NCB official.