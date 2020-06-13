SSC and HSC board examination: 85% moderation complete

Finally, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has revealed that 85 per cent moderation and paper assessment of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board examination has been completed as of June 12. The board has requested parents and students to not believe any rumour regarding the dates the results will be declared, as it will be officially announced soon.

Till now, over 50 lakh answer papers of the SSC and HSC board examination have been evaluated by examiners. Out of these, around 42 lakh papers have been moderated.

After being evaluated by examiners, the answer papers are rechecked by moderators and then submitted to the board at various submission centres. The papers are then again checked for discrepancies. Queries are raised if any and marks are calculated to curate the final result at the Pune head division.

A second drive of the submission of moderated papers will be conducted in Mumbai from 11 am to 3 pm on June 15 and June 16. Sandeep Sangve, secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, "We have around 60 per cent moderators residing in Mumbai district between Colaba and Dahisar. We will collect the answer papers from them at the submission centres. Earlier, they could not commute due to the travel restrictions enforced on account of the high number of coronavirus cases in the city."

On the other hand, the submission of moderated papers is almost complete in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Sangve added, "The process in Mumbai has lagged, because it is in the red zone. We have secured permissions from the municipal corporation, police and state authorities to collect answer papers and transport it while maintaining the safety protocol."

Students and parents should not fall prey to rumours regarding the result declaration dates. Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE, said, "We have not yet declared an official date for SSC and HSC board examination results. There are several dates being circulated on Whatsapp, Facebook and other social media. But, parents and students should wait for an official announcement."