SRPF personnel shoots self with service pistol at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai: A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel, who was posted at Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill here attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on Monday. The incident took place around 7:30 pm. The personnel was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Further details are awaited.
