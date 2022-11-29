SRA wants illegal structure demolished at the premium Three Sixty West

e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

The address of Who's Who has illegal construction and blocks space meant for emergency services which the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) wants to be removed.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 02:14 AM IST
Mumbai: The address of Who's Who has illegal construction and blocks space meant for emergency services which the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) wants to be removed.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, Radiant Life Care's Abhay Soi, ex-Managing Director of IndusInd Bank Romesh Sobti among others have purchased a residence in premium Three Sixty West at Worli. The project is jointly developed by Vikas Oberoi promoted Oberoi Realty and Sudhakar Shetty owned Skylark Buildcon under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority's scheme.

Earlier this year, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority had received two complaints on unauthorised construction on the ground floor of Three Sixty West.

As per one of the complaints lodged, "the developer had provided side open space meant for the movement of fire tender. However, this entire side open space has been blocked by the developer by putting up two massive diesel generator sets."

"As per the approved plans, a canopy of 3.52 metres has been shown. However, the developer instead of making a canopy is covering the entire place with a full-scale non-cantilever portico, which is neither permitted under the rules nor has been shown as so in the approved plans...A portico is permitted only in front of the main entrance, however, in this case, it is being made on the entire side open space," reads complainant Santosh Daundkar's letter to the authorities.

In one of the internal letters of the SRA it has been noted that the diesel generator set and facade at the compound wall have been constructed beyond the last approved plans. The authorities had on multiple occasions had raised it with the developer, but neither amended plan nor removal of the irregularities was done.

Therefore, the SRA in a notice to Shetty's Skylark Buildcon has termed the ground floor structures unauthorised and subject to demolition.

This correspondent visited the project site on Monday and found that the structures were not removed by the developer.

In the recent past, Shetty was in news for being named in the alleged money laundering case involving housing finance company DHFL.

