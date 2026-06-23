SRA Expands Slum Cluster Redevelopment To Wadala, Behrampada, Majaswadi After Andheri Success | file pic

Mumbai: Encouraged by the response to its first slum cluster redevelopment project in Andheri (West), the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has initiated the process to take up several large slum pockets, including Wadala Truck Terminal, Behrampada in Bandra East and Majaswadi in Andheri East, under the Maharashtra government's ambitious Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme.

18 more clusters seek High-Powered nod

According to sources, approvals from the High-Powered Committee are being sought for 18 additional cluster redevelopment projects identified across Mumbai as part of the state's larger plan to transform the city into a slum-free urban centre and provide residents with permanent housing and improved civic infrastructure.

The move follows the successful bidding process for the 101.36-acre cluster redevelopment project at C.D. Barfiwala Marg in Andheri (West), which was selected as the pilot project under the scheme. Reliance 4IR Realty Development Ltd emerged as the highest-ranked bidder through a competitive tendering process. The proposal for appointment of the developer has been submitted to the state government for final approval, sources said.

Cluster scheme approved under 2025 policy

The cluster redevelopment scheme was approved by the Maharashtra government on November 13, 2025, under the State Housing Policy 2025. The policy aims to accelerate the redevelopment of large and congested slum settlements through an integrated planning approach instead of piecemeal rehabilitation.

Officials said the positive response from developers to the Andheri project has strengthened confidence in the viability of large-scale cluster redevelopment projects. The participation of major private sector firms is being viewed as a significant development for Mumbai's affordable housing and urban renewal efforts.

Planned redevelopment with wider roads, amenities

Under the scheme, contiguous slum pockets are proposed to be redeveloped in a planned manner, allowing for wider roads, improved public amenities, open spaces and upgraded civic infrastructure alongside rehabilitation housing.

Sources said that apart from Wadala Truck Terminal, Majaswadi and Behrampada, several other large slum clusters spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been shortlisted for redevelopment. Detailed planning and approval processes are currently underway.

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6–7 lakh residents to get permanent homes

The state government expects the initiative to benefit between six and seven lakh slum residents by providing them with permanent homes while simultaneously improving urban infrastructure and living conditions in some of Mumbai's most densely populated settlements.

Officials believe the cluster redevelopment model could become a key pillar of Maharashtra's strategy to address housing shortages, improve land utilisation and accelerate the transformation of informal settlements into planned urban neighbourhoods.

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