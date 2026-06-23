Raigad Records Just 9.7% Of June Rainfall As Monsoon Lags Behind Normal Levels | FP Photo

Navi Mumbai: Raigad district has received only 48.7 mm rainfall so far this June against the normal monthly average of 502.8 mm, achieving just 9.7 per cent of its expected rainfall, according to the latest rainfall report released on Monday. The district recorded an average rainfall of 26.4 mm during the day, with cumulative rainfall remaining significantly below normal levels across most tehsils.

Murud tops with 102.2 mm rainfall

Among the tehsils, Murud recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 102.2 mm, accounting for 22.4 per cent of its normal June rainfall. Shrivardhan and Mahasala followed with 93 mm and 99.1 mm rainfall respectively, both reaching 16.5 per cent of their normal monthly averages. Alibag recorded 65.4 mm rainfall, while Uran received 47.3 mm.

Panvel, Karjat, Khalapur and Pen reported the lowest rainfall percentages in the district. Panvel received only 22.7 mm rainfall, amounting to 5.4 per cent of its normal June average, while Karjat and Khalapur recorded 18.6 mm and 15.9 mm rainfall respectively. Pen received just 13.6 mm rainfall, representing 3.4 per cent of its monthly normal.

Mahad, Mangaon, Roha, Tala figures

Mahad and Mangaon registered cumulative rainfall of 50.4 mm and 48.2 mm respectively, while Roha received 67.4 mm. Tala recorded 77.2 mm rainfall, accounting for 13.4 per cent of its normal average.

The report shows that rainfall in Raigad remains substantially lower than the corresponding period last year when the district had already received 535.1 mm rainfall, or 106.4 per cent of the normal average. Several tehsils had crossed their normal rainfall levels by this time in June 2025.

Across the Konkan division, cumulative rainfall stood at 100.1 mm against a normal average of 507.9 mm, achieving 19.7 per cent of the seasonal average. The division recorded 45.2 mm rainfall on June 23.

"While rainfall activity has picked up in some parts of the district over the past few days, cumulative precipitation remains below normal levels. The administration is closely monitoring the monsoon situation and coordinating with all concerned departments to ensure preparedness for both water management and any potential weather-related emergencies," a district administration official said.

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