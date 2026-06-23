Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Opposition In Assembly, Warns Of 'More Shocks' And Defends Speaker's Authority

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp attack on the opposition during the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature on Monday, accusing it of indulging in political theatrics and lacking substantive issues.

Opposition yet to recover from setbacks

Responding to criticism from opposition members, Shinde said they were yet to recover from recent political setbacks and warned that “more shocks” were in store. He defended the functioning of the Assembly, stating that proceedings were being conducted strictly as per rules and that the Speaker had provided adequate opportunities to the opposition to raise issues.

Taking a dig at opposition legislators, Shinde said they often raise questions and leave the House before hearing the government's replies. “Those who ask questions and then run away should not preach to us,” he remarked.

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Rs 45,000 crore aid for farmers

On farmers’ issues, Shinde said the Mahayuti government has provided assistance worth Rs 45,000 crore and revised compensation norms to ensure higher relief for affected farmers. He rejected allegations that the government had failed to support farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister also defended the authority of the Speaker, saying the Speaker’s decisions are final and should not be questioned. Referring to the opposition’s criticism, Shinde urged its leaders to introspect and reminded them of their own attendance record in the House between 2019 and 2022.

His aggressive speech led to heated exchanges in the Assembly and intensified the political confrontation between the treasury and opposition benches.

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