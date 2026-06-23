Chhattisgarh High Court Stays Waqf Board Restrictions On Muharram, Urs Traditions | File Pic

A Mumbai-based Sufi organisation has secured interim relief from the Chhattisgarh High Court after challenging an order issued by the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board imposing restrictions on certain traditional practices associated with Muharram, Urs and other religious events. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is expected to fall on either June 25 or 26.

Petition says order exceeds Waqf Act powers

The Sufi Islamic Board filed a writ petition seeking the quashing of the Waqf Board's proclamation dated June 11, 2026, contending that it exceeds the statutory powers conferred on the Board under the Waqf Act, 1995. The petitioner argued that the order attempts to regulate religious customs and community traditions, despite the Waqf Board's authority being limited primarily to the administration and management of waqf properties.

According to the petition, the proclamation prohibits the use of DJs, traditional bands, dhumaal performances, dancing and fireworks during Muharram-related events. It further states that committees found violating the restrictions could face dissolution and fines of up to ₹50,000.

Traditions observed peacefully for long

The Sufi Islamic Board, a public trust registered in Mumbai and engaged in community welfare activities across the country, submitted that Muharram and Tazia processions have long been observed peacefully as part of regional cultural traditions commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala.

The petition further alleges that the order violates principles of natural justice by prescribing penalties without providing for a hearing, show-cause notice or statutory inquiry. It also argues that matters relating to public order, noise regulation and public safety fall within the jurisdiction of competent civil authorities rather than the Waqf Board.

Urgent interim stay sought before Ashura

Seeking urgent intervention ahead of Muharram observances, the Board requested an interim stay on the operation of the proclamation pending adjudication of the matter.

After hearing detailed submissions from counsel appearing for the Sufi Islamic Board, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad observed that a prima facie case had been made out. The High Court consequently granted a comprehensive interim stay on the operation of the impugned orders and actions of the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board until further hearings in the matter.

Notices issued to state government

The court has issued notices to the State of Chhattisgarh and other respondents, directing them to file their replies within the stipulated period.

Mansoor Khan, President of the Sufi Islamic Board, welcomed the order, describing it as a significant step towards safeguarding traditional Sufi practices.

"We welcome this historic intervention by the Hon'ble High Court of Chhattisgarh. For long, the rich, inclusive and peaceful Sufi traditions and shrines have faced systemic and arbitrary administrative encroachment. Today's stay order is not merely a legal victory, but a reassuring message for millions of devotees who regard Sufi institutions as centres of universal love and harmony. We have complete faith in the judiciary to protect the distinct identity of Sufi practices from institutional overreach," he said.

The legal team representing the Sufi Islamic Board maintained that the stay order would prevent any coercive action or administrative takeover of Sufi properties by the Waqf Board while the constitutional and statutory issues raised in the petition are examined by the court.

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