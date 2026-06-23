Coffee Table Book Documents India's Transformation Under PM Modi Through Stamps, Coins, Notes |

Mumbai: A coffee table book documenting India’s change during the premiership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been launched by Mintage World, the world’s first online museum dedicated to coins, stamps and banknotes.

200-page record of 2014–2019 issues

Titled “Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes Issued During the Premiership of Shri Narendra Modi,” the 200-page publication presents a chronological record of stamps, coins and currency notes issued during Modi’s first term in office from 2014 to 2019. Through these collectibles, the book highlights major government initiatives and national campaigns, including Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Startup India, Jan Dhan Yojana, Women Empowerment and the International Day of Yoga.

Curated and published by Mintage World, the book showcases how national policies and developmental programmes have been commemorated through official issues released by India’s postal, minting and currency-printing authorities. According to the publishers, each stamp, coin and banknote featured in the volume reflects an aspect of India’s journey towards development and progress during the period.

Richly illustrated with historical insights

The publication also examines commemorative and circulation coins minted in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Noida, alongside banknotes produced at various printing facilities across the country. Richly illustrated, the book combines historical insights with visual documentation, making it a valuable resource for collectors, historians and enthusiasts of modern Indian history.

Speaking about the project, Mintage World CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal described the book as a tribute to Modi and his governance initiatives. He said the publication aims to create awareness about the legal tender and commemorative issues released to mark various national programmes and achievements.

The publisher has also announced that a second volume covering stamps, coins and banknotes issued during Modi’s second term from 2020 to 2024 is nearing completion and is expected to be launched around his birthday on 17 September this year.

Mintage World has previously published coffee table books on Mahatma Gandhi-themed global collectables and endangered parrots featured on stamps, coins and banknotes, furthering its mission to promote awareness of history, culture and numismatics through collectible artefacts.

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