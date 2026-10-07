'Sprinkle Gomutra On Non-Hindus': Malad Garba Event Poster Allegedly Lists Anti-Love Jihad Rules On Entry During Navratri 2026 | File

Mumbai: With Navratri approaching, posters opposing what they describe as “love jihad” have reportedly surfaced at a Garba venue in Mumbai's Malad area, drawing attention over the entry conditions mentioned on them.

According to a News18 report, the posters displayed at the venue allegedly called on organisers to apply tilak to non-Hindu attendees, tie kalava, or sacred threads, around their wrists and sprinkle gomutra, or cow urine, on them before allowing them entry.

The report claimed that the Garba event is being organised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.

Rane backs VHP appeal

The development comes after Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane backed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) appeal to restrict the entry of non-Hindus into Garba events in the state, claiming that their participation could lead to instances of “love jihad”.

Earlier, Rane had called for identity verification at Garba events and the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa before entry.

Identity verification proposed at events

Speaking to reporters about the proposed verification process, Rane said those who do not recite the Hanuman Chalisa and do not believe in idol worship should refrain from attending Garba events.

He also said those who do not follow the rules laid down by organisers should not participate in Hindu religious events.

Navratri begins on Oct 10

Preparations are underway across the country for Shardiya Navratri and Durga Puja, which will begin on Oct 10. Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to different forms of Goddess Durga.