'Spread of Sanatan Dharma will start from Maharashtra': Dhirendra Shashtri

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File

Thane: The controversial self-styled godman Dhirendra Shashtri on Monday said that the spread of Sanatan Dharma will be first initiated from Maharashtra. The comments were made after the Bhumipujan of Bageshwar Dham Balaji Temple in Anjurdive Bhiwandi.

During a press conference, Shashtri said, “I will not name anyone in the political circle, but there are few political leaders who are opposing Sanatan Dharma for their political benefits. Maharashtra is a land of warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the spread of Sanatan Dharma will first start in Maharashtra. Many foreigners are adopting Sanatan Dharma so what's the problem if it's adopted in India.”

Those opposing Sanatan Dharma will not succeed, say Shashtri

Shashtri added, “Those who are opposing Sanatan Dharma, I challenge them that they will not succeed in their motto.”

Earlier, former housing minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Jitendra Awhad in an interview given to a television channel said that Sanatan Dharma is a pest that is destroying society and he is making people aware of it.

Bhumipujan

Shashtri performed a Bhumipujan at Indian Corporation Milestone at Bhiwandi and the program was been arranged by the industrialist Rudra Pratap Tripathi. During the Bhumipujan, the BJP MLA Ravi Rana and MP Manoj Tiwari were present.

On Monday, the BJP youth wing protested across Maharashtra against Awhad's statement on Sanatan Dharma and demanded strict action against the politician.

A heavy police force was deployed outside Awhad's bungalow in Thane on Monday. The NCP party workers also demanded strict action against BJP youth wing workers for abusing Awhad.