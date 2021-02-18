SPPU exam 2021: Final-year students can scan, upload answer sheets

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recently announced that it will be conducting multiple choice questions (MCQ)-based online exams for first- to final-year students this year. The decision was taken in a special Board of Examinations (BoE) meeting, reported the Indian Express.

The final-year students studying in SPPU-affiliated colleges will have to take descriptive exams wherein they will be given two choices.

As per a report by TOI, these students will either have to type the answers on the device or upload copies of the written answer sheets. The exam will have four questions of five marks each. Students will have to write 30-word answers for each question.

As per the Indian Express report, exams for first-year students are expected to begin from 30 March and those for second and third-year degree students from 20 March.