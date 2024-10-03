Spoofing, Password Reset And APK Files Fraud: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens

Photo credit: Pixabay

The Maharashtra Cyber police have issued alerts for citizens warning them about emerging cyber crimes such as spoofing and password reset fraud.



Warning about the spoofing fraud, the alert states, "Cybercriminals impersonate legitimate entities, often through fake emails or websites, to trick individuals into revealing personal information. It can lead to identity theft, financial loss, and unauthorized access to sensitive data."

The alert also suggested preventive measures such as, "One should check the sender's address and look for spelling errors in the links. One should also verify URLs before entering sensitive information and always check for HTTPS and the padlock symbol."

Cautioning citizens about password reset fraud, the alert states, "One should not click on any random message with a link received in their SMS inbox. The link to reset your Instagram password is always received in your linked email inbox. One should turn on two-factor authentication for better security."

In another alert, the police have cautioned citizens about Android Package Kit (APK) files that are being sent by fraudsters claiming to be related to government schemes. "Never download APK files claiming to be related to government schemes. Only download apps from official app stores and immediately delete or uninstall such APK files if already downloaded since these APK files may contain viruses and can steal your information." the alert stated.