Maharashtra Government orders Cyber Cell to restore hacked govt websites

Logo of the Maharashtra Cyber, the state's nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation | Twitter/@MahaCyber1

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra State Government order the state's Cyber Cell to immediately restore hacked state government websites, further directing it to begin an inquiry to investigate the matter, the Maharashtra Home Department said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, hackers from a group calling itself "ONE HAT CYBER TEAM" defaced the website of the Thane Police, leaving a message apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to "Muslims all over the world".

Earlier on Sunday, a group of Malaysian hackers, calling themselves "Dragonforce Malaysia", launched a slew of cyber attacks on close to 70 government websites and private portals in India on Sunday.

The group, according to The Times of India, hacked official websites of the Indian embassy in Israel and the National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management and the Institute of Science, Nagpur among others, and the portals of the Delhi Public School.

In the state of Maharashtra alone, the group defaced more than 50 websites.

Earlier, Sharma's comments sparked a wave of diplomatic protests from several Muslim countries and institutions, namely Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The BJP has suspended her and expelled another party spokesperson, Naveen Jindal, following the diplomatic fallout.