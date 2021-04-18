Spit and get fined by Mumbai police

Mumbai: Mumbai police has asked all its police stations to identify spots where people spit and to book them. The move comes after the Bombay high court recently asked the Mumbai police to identify spots where people regularly spits and ordered to book such people

under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police act to deter them from spitting at public places. The order was issued while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Armeen Vandrewala.

Now, implementing the high court order, police officials have been asked to make public announcements of such spots and to make people aware of the ill effects of spitting in the open. Mumbai police have appealed to citizens to be part of this campaign and asked people to dial 100 if they found anyone spitting at public places and assured them necessary protection.