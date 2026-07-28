Speeding 'Uber Cab' Allegedly Hits Two-Wheeler, Drags Rider For 500 Metres In Mumbai's Kashimira Area; Disturbing Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: In a horrific viral video, a speeding four-wheeler is allegedly seen hitting a two-wheeler and dragging both the rider and the motorcycle for several kilometres in the Kashimira area near Mumbai. The incident has gone viral on the internet, with users criticising the driver over the alleged act.

Video captures alleged hit-and-drag

The visuals shared online allegedly show the four-wheeler involved to be an Uber Black vehicle, which reportedly dragged the motorcycle and its rider, leaving him severely injured.

Kashimira, Maharashtra - A shocking accident has been reported in the jurisdiction of Kashmira police station, where a vehicle speeding at high speed hit a two-wheeler rider and dragged him for several kilometres, the reckless vehicle collided forcefully with the two-wheeler and… pic.twitter.com/CRFwe6VhZr — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

Safety concerns raised

However, upon witnessing the incident, another two-wheeler rider, along with a companion, recorded the driver's alleged actions and repeatedly asked the driver to stop. Despite the repeated warnings, the driver allegedly continued driving after colliding with the two-wheeler, dragging the rider along the road for a considerable distance. At a turning point, the motorcycle reportedly skidded, following which the driver fled the spot.

According to NDTV, the driver was reportedly sleep-deprived, following which he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and dragged the motorcycle and its rider for nearly half a kilometre. The accused driver has been identified as Adil Taslim Ansari.

The biker sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the incident has once again raised concerns over road safety in the city.

Subsequently, police officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.

Separate case

Meanwhile, in a similar case, an accident was reported on the Western Express Highway on June 15, where a car allegedly lost control and overturned. According to reports, the car flipped after the driver lost control while speeding. Visuals also showed traffic disruption in the area due to the accident.

The reports further stated that the driver sustained injuries in the crash and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police officials and emergency response teams arrived at the spot to remove the damaged vehicle from the road and restore vehicular movement on the stretch.