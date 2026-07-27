Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Biker Injured After Speeding Hyundai Car Rams Two-Wheeler - VIDEO

Bengaluru: A two-wheeler rider was injured in a hit-and-run incident after a speeding Hyundai car allegedly rammed into his motorcycle and fled the scene in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at Satyanarayana Layout in Basaveshwaranagar, under the jurisdiction of the Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station.

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According to preliminary information, the injured rider, identified as Likith, was travelling on his motorcycle when the Hyundai car struck his vehicle. The impact of the collision threw him onto the road, leaving him with injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the car did not stop to assist the injured rider and instead sped away from the spot immediately after the accident. Passers-by reportedly rushed to Likith's aid before informing the police.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. A case has been registered at the Vijayanagar Traffic Police Station against the unidentified driver, and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and its occupant.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering other evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify the absconding driver.

Police have urged motorists to drive responsibly and reminded drivers that fleeing the scene after an accident is a punishable offence under the law. Further investigation into the incident is in progress.

The condition of the injured rider has not been officially disclosed. Authorities said additional details would emerge as the investigation progresses.