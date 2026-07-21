Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Police Arrest Andheri Wrong-Side Scooter Rider In Ajmer For Injuring 8-Year-Old Schoolgirl | X

Mumbai: The Amboli Police have arrested a 30-year-old scrap dealer from Ajmer Junction railway station for allegedly knocking down an eight-year-old schoolgirl while riding his scooter on the wrong side of the road in Andheri (West) and fleeing the spot. The accused, identified as Shabir Yusuf Shaikh, was brought to Mumbai after being detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Ajmer on Sunday.

Police have booked Shaikh under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). Officials said the charge was added as he knowingly rode on the wrong side at high speed, endangering lives.

The accussed watched news in media and decided to leave city and headed to Ajmer Sharif dargah tooffers pray.

The incident occurred on July 15 around 9.40 am on SV Road near Cafe Arfa in Jogeshwari (West). Reva Pawar (8), a Class 4 student, was walking with her mother to a tuition class when Shaikh's scooter hit her. The accused and his pillion rider fell but immediately fled before bystanders could stop them.

Investigators analysed more than 200 CCTV camera recordings and used technical surveillance to trace Shaikh's movements from Dharavi to Kalyan. Police found that he later boarded the Aravali Express from Bandra Terminus on July 18 after allegedly deciding to leave Mumbai. Based on technical inputs and coordination with the RPF, he was detained upon arriving at Ajmer Junction.

Reva sustained a skull fracture and was admitted to Cooper Hospital, where she remained in the ICU for several days before being shifted to the general ward.