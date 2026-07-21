Mumbai Crime Branch Detains 37 Bangladeshi Nationals For Allegedly Staying Illegally; Deportation Process Begins

Mumbai Crime Branch officials detained 37 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in the city during a special enforcement drive | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has detained 37 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in the city without valid travel or residential documents as part of an ongoing special drive against foreign nationals.

Crime Branch Conducts Special Drive

The operation was carried out by various units under Detection Branch-1 of the Crime Branch. Preliminary investigation found that the detained persons had been staying in Mumbai without valid documents required for entry into or residence in India.

Police verified their identities, nationality, mode of entry into India and the documents used to stay in the country. After completing the necessary legal formalities, authorities initiated the process to deport them to Bangladesh.

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Police Appeal To Citizens

Citizens have been urged to alert the nearest police station or the Mumbai Police Control Room if they have information about Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in their locality.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and other senior police officials.

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